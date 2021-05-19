Boris Johnson quickly defended football a few weeks ago – Middle East conflict needs the same urgency
I
nternational law is consistently broken in the Middle East and the UK has a duty to stand up for basic human rights.
This is about humanity. You don’t need faith to care for victims in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict , you just need to be human.
The UK was quick to rally in its defence of our national sport a few weeks ago – indeed legislation was mooted to address the issue by the prime minister, Boris Johnson.
