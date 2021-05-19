Boris Johnson quickly defended football a few weeks ago – Middle East conflict needs the same urgency

Wednesday 19 May 2021 17:29
<p>Palestinians check the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip </p>

Palestinians check the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip

(AFP via Getty Images)
I

nternational law is consistently broken in the Middle East and the UK has a duty to stand up for basic human rights.

This is about humanity. You don’t need faith to care for victims in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict , you just need to be human.

The UK was quick to rally in its defence of our national sport a few weeks ago – indeed legislation was mooted to address the issue by the prime minister, Boris Johnson.

