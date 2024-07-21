There’s one question we should all be asking about the global computer outage

One small computer bug and the entire world shuts down. It has been decades since the blue screen of death was a common feature of our routine day on the computer, but it has returned with a vengeance.

This event was an enormous hassle, affecting computer systems all over the world for hours, days, and according to some projections, may continue for weeks. But we can take some solace in the fact that it was unintentional – which begs the question, what happens if there is an intentional attack? Most people have only a little cash available to them, making it difficult to purchase essentials such as food and clothing. Even worse, their streaming services could be affected!

We need to both increase our cybersecurity levels and decrease our reliance on technology. Maybe we should try turning our computers off every Thursday to practise.

It might also be a good time to put a few quid under the mattress.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Address supplied

A ‘new era’ for the Tories? As if

After the general election, Rishi Sunak promised a new era of constructive Conservative politics.

It lasted less than two weeks.

First, Kemi Badenoch, a former minister for women and equalities, was seen on live television putting down new deputy PM Angela Rayner in the House of Commons in the most ignorant way.

Then within hours, another Tory leadership contender, Victoria Atkins, was at it. She jumped up to the dispatch box and began screaming at environment secretary Steve Reed right in the middle of him addressing the House.

Clearly, the Conservative Party has not changed!

Geoffrey Brooking

Hampshire

Joe Biden is no Mick Jagger

As entertaining as I found David Lister’s recent article comparing Joe Biden to various older rock stars, I couldn’t say I agree with his assessment. Mick Jagger is remarkable and incredibly fit, mentally and physically. Joe Biden, sadly, is not.

The fitness of some individuals is completely irrelevant to the fitness of others their age. Joe Biden is not being judged on his age but on his level of frailty – which is significant – and he is a man upon whom lie incredibly heavy demands.

Not only does he need to have the strength and magnetism to stop the terrifying Trump juggernaut, he also needs to potentially have the strength and mental clarity to face four more years of gruelling demands as president.

It would be cruel to let this man continue to come under such scrutiny and pressure when it is clear he is struggling. It would also be cruel to allow America to face four more years of Trump because of one man’s pride and stubbornness. The stakes are far, far too high.

Penny Little

Oxfordshire

Make America ‘Woo!’ again

I thoroughly enjoyed Ryan Coogan’s recent article comparing Donald Trump’s career, persona and current election campaign to American professional wrestling. However, I am surprised that he failed to mention the most obvious point of comparison – that sometimes, all a person needs to get “over” with a crowd is an effective catchphrase (and not much else).

Whether it’s Ric Flair’s “Woo!”, Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “What?”, the Rock’s “If you smell…”, or more recently, LA Knight’s “Yeah!”, Pretty Deadly’s “Yes boy!” and Chad Gable’s “Shooosh!”, it’s not hard to see how sometimes all it takes is a catchy slogan to get people on side. “Make America great again” is just that – a meaningless phrase concocted to sell T-shirts.

Stephen Bloom

Canterbury