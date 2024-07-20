This is the moment shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins stands up at the Commons dispatch box to shout at environment secretary Steve Reed, while he is still speaking.

Mr Reed was addressing MPs on Friday (19 July), when the exchange took place.

Mr Reed tells MPs “There will be 500 more mental health professionals and a hub in every community” as Ms Atkins is seen shouting over him and pointing her finger at him.

The Speaker interrupts and states: “The right honourable lady has behaved abominably”