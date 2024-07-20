Trump to hold first rally with JD Vance one week after surviving assassination attempt: Live updates
Former president and JD Vance to appear in Michigan for first joint campaign event as Biden continues to recover from Covid at Delaware beach house
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump will appear alongside JD Vance for a campaign rally on Saturday, the pair’s first joint appearance since the Ohio senator was unveiled as Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The campaign event will take place at 5pm local time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a crucial swing state that Trump won in 2016 and Biden clawed back in the 2020 presidential election.
Beyond just a campaign event, the rally is the latest public event for Trump after narrowly surviving an assassination attempt.
The rally follows Trump’s high-profile appearance Thursday at the RNC, where he gave a rambling 93-minute keynote speech.
Throughout the speech, Trump peddled many of his oft-repeated arguments, including the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen and that the world is on the brink of “World War III” but only mentioned Joe Biden by name twice, denoucing his record in office.
Pete Buttigieg slams JD Vance for changing his tune on Trump
Joe Biden may be at a perilous moment in his campaign, but that hasn’t stopped Biden administration officials from going on the attack against the Trump.
Last night, in an interview that quickly began circulating widely on social media, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went on Real Time with Bill Maher and savaged Trump VP pick JD Vance as a thin-skinned political climber, someone who would “say whatever they needed to to get ahead.”
“Five years ago that seemed like being the anti-Trump Republican, so that’s what he was,” Buttigieg said.
The Biden official also pointed out just how shocking it was that JD Vance once compared Trump to an “opioid,” given Vance’s roots in Appalachia, which has struggled with a bitter opioid crisis.
“That really is the darkest thinking you could possibly say about Donald Trump, at least in public, but behind the scenes he was apparently calling him Hitler,” Buttigieg went on.
The secretary then compared Vance to Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice-president, who he argued made numerous moral compromises for power to join the Trump White House, only to end up being nearly killed during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
For more on JD Vance’s past remarks about Trump, here’s this story from Justin Rohrlich.
JD Vance’s old roommate says ‘hypocrite’ VP nominee drank ‘Trump-era poison’
Josh McLaurin spoke out against his old roommate because he thought ‘it was a matter of national public concern,’ he told The Independent.
Republicans already shaping election message around Kamala Harris
Eric Garcia writes:
Throughout the four days of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, GOP lawmakers and officials seemed to sense that Joe Biden might be on the out and that Kamala Harris might replace him at the top of the ticket. And they were already preparing the talking points.
Read on...
Republicans are already shaping their message around Kamala Harris
Turns out Harris can be burdened by what has been
Final search of wannabe Trump assassin was for porn
The final internet search of wannabe Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was for porn, a law enforcement official has told The Daily Beast.
The FBI’s Operational Technology Division in Quantico, Virginia finally accessed the gunman’s encrypted Samsung phone after it was flown on an FBI plane from the Pittsburgh field office where attempts to access its contents failed.
A law enforcement official told the outlet that the only other recent activity on the gunman’s phone was texts from his parents, asking about his whereabouts. The texts from Crooks’ parents started at about 1pm and continued during the afternoon, according to the report.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Wannabe Trump assassin’s final internet search was for porn
Only other recent activity on phone was texts from gunman’s parents asking about his whereabouts
Trump’s RNC speech ‘first good thing to happen to Democrats in weeks’ says ex-Obama official
An ex-senior adviser to former President Barack Obama praised Donald Trump’s lengthy, rambling speech at the Republican National Convention as being “good” for Democrats.
“This is the first good thing that‘s happened to Democrats in the last three weeks,” David Axelrod said on CNN. “This really reminded everyone why Donald Trump is fundamentally unpopular outside this room.”
Kelly Rissman reports.
Ex-Obama adviser says Trump’s RNC speech is ‘first good thing’ for Democrats in weeks
‘This really reminded everyone why Donald Trump is fundamentally unpopular outside this room’
Trump shares ‘painful’ story of assassination attempt in mammoth RNC speech
Five days after a .22 calibre bullet came within inches of ending his life, Donald Trump recounted his brush with death, and cast himself as a triumphant hero, as he accepted his party’s presidential nomination for the third consecutive election cycle on the final day of the Republican National Convention.
The ex-president, who wore a bandage on the ear that was grazed during the attempt on his life, told the crowd of delegates and supporters on Thursday that he was “not supposed to be here” and credited his presence on the stage in Wisconsin to “the grace of almighty God.”
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report.
Trump shares ‘painful’ story of assassination attempt in mammoth RNC speech
The former president began with a somber tone but his message of grievance remained the same
Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt in wild RNC speech
Probably the most memorable part of the night — or of any convention(?) — Hulk Hogan hamming it up for the cameras, doing his thing, and ripping open his shirt.
Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt in wild RNC speech calling for ‘Trump-o-mania’
Hogan gets blown a kiss by Trump as he appeals to ‘Trumpamaniacs’ in Milwaukee
Read Trump’s 93-minute address to Republican party delegates
Just kidding.
Here’s John Bowden with the highlights.
Trump’s rambling, 93-minute speech was hard to watch — even for Republicans
Delegates in the room grew visibly tired by the end of the speech, with some checking their phones and zoning out
Alina Habba’s tearful tribute to ‘my friend’ Donald Trump
Attorney Alina Habba gave a tearful tribute to her ‘friend’ former President Donald Trump during her appearance at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.
“I know you’re all used to hearing me shouting outside a courthouse, but tonight I want to take you behind the law and behind the headlines and share with you a side of President Trump that reveals his character, his kindness, and his commitment to saving this great country,” she said.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Alina Habba’s tearful tribute to ‘my friend’ Donald Trump
Trump’s attorney grew emotional as she spoke about her friend Donald. Habba was one of the speakers leading up to the keynote address by the former president
Watch moment RNC senators confront Secret Service director over Trump shooting
Watch the moment RNC senators confront Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle demanding answers about the agency’s response to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and other GOP lawmakers can be seen surrounding Cheatle at the RNC in Milwaukee on Wednesday (17 July). They can be heard voicing their outrage over the shooting of Trump. Addressing the camera after confronting Cheatle, Blackburn says: “She can run but she can’t hide. “American people want to know how an assassination was carried out on former president Donald Trump.
How the Trump family made its mark on the Republican convention
John Bowden filed this report from on the ground at the RNC in Milwaukee.
From ‘Kai Trump 2040’ to kingmaker Don Jr, the Trump family is everywhere at the RNC
The 2024 RNC is a family affair — and one that suggests the Trumps will be around for a long time. John Bowden reports from on the ground in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments