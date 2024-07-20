✕ Close Trump formally accepts Republican presidential nomination at RNC

Donald Trump will appear alongside JD Vance for a campaign rally on Saturday, the pair’s first joint appearance since the Ohio senator was unveiled as Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The campaign event will take place at 5pm local time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a crucial swing state that Trump won in 2016 and Biden clawed back in the 2020 presidential election.

Beyond just a campaign event, the rally is the latest public event for Trump after narrowly surviving an assassination attempt.

The rally follows Trump’s high-profile appearance Thursday at the RNC, where he gave a rambling 93-minute keynote speech.

Throughout the speech, Trump peddled many of his oft-repeated arguments, including the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen and that the world is on the brink of “World War III” but only mentioned Joe Biden by name twice, denoucing his record in office.