President Joe Biden’s administration wanted it both ways: to unconditionally arm the Israeli state against Gaza and to keep anti-war voters actively onside come election time.

But a sizeable chunk of traditionally Democrat voters, adamantly against and angry about the situation in Gaza, credibly threaten to abandon Biden at the ballot box.

When the president finally called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the timing gave it the strong odour of political expediency – for re-election purposes.