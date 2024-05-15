Jump to content
Traditional Democratic voters will abandon Biden at the ballot box – and who can blame them?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 15 May 2024 18:04 BST
The consequential stance Joe Biden took, and continues to take, with Israel will come back to haunt him
President Joe Biden’s administration wanted it both ways: to unconditionally arm the Israeli state against Gaza and to keep anti-war voters actively onside come election time.

But a sizeable chunk of traditionally Democrat voters, adamantly against and angry about the situation in Gaza, credibly threaten to abandon Biden at the ballot box.

When the president finally called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the timing gave it the strong odour of political expediency – for re-election purposes.

