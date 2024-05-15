Sir Keir Starmer joked that Rishi Sunak was on the front line of the “war against lanyards” after Esther McVey announced a ban on rainbow colours on the items if they are worn in the civil service.

The “minister for common sense” said other “random” lanyards would not be allowed part of a new series of measures for a Tory “war on woke” .

Ms McVey told the right-wing Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) think tank lanyards should be a “standard design.”

“Working in the civil service is all about leaving your political views at the building entrance,” she added.