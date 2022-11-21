Joe Lycett’s most recent act involved an interesting rate of exchange. I understand that the threat of shredding £10,000 if his demands of David Beckham were not met had a very effective promotional value. It won the column inches as intended.

The stunt has undoubtedly had a positive effect for Lycett’s LGBT+ cause, and Lycett has now confirmed that no real money was destroyed. The argument had already been won and publicity for the cause – the purpose of the stunt – achieved. A job well done.

There is undoubtedly a matter of integrity involved, but one is allowed to sell a dummy in football matters. It might even be considered witty – and a win all round.