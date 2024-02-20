Jump to content

Your view

The treatment of Julian Assange could be the end of democracy

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 20 February 2024 18:23
<p>Julian Assange should be released immediately and properly compensated for his wrongful imprisonment</p>

(PA Wire)

If Julian Assange is extradited to America, that will be the end of democracy in Britain. Assange has done nothing wrong; we should all be very grateful for his exposure of the murderous actions of American troops.

America, in my opinion, does not have a justice system, it has a legal system designed purely for the enrichment of the legal profession. I have more respect for the “oldest profession” than I do for the legal profession. It should never be a question of whether it is legal or illegal, it should be a question of whether it is right or is it wrong.

Assange should be released immediately and properly compensated for his wrongful imprisonment. The people of Britain should contact their MP immediately to force the release of this decent man whom we should all respect. He is a decent honest journalist, like all of his colleagues. So wake up, Britain, before it is too late and we lose our democracy.

