We should view mobile phones as tools for teachers

Gillian Keegan, our education secretary, is misguided when she says schools are “places for children to learn and mobile phones are, at a minimum, an unwanted distraction in the classroom”.

As a Mathematics teacher, I get the students to use their mobile phones to access various apps so they can understand ideas better, check answers and explore concepts.

We should see mobile phones as mini computers, and given many schools can’t afford a laptop for each child they are a valuable tool for many teachers.