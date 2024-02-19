Jump to content

Your view

We should view mobile phones as tools for teachers

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.

Monday 19 February 2024 17:35
Comments
<p>The education secretary Gillian Keegan appears to have a hang-up with mobile phones in schools </p>

(PA Wire)

Gillian Keegan, our education secretary, is misguided when she says schools are “places for children to learn and mobile phones are, at a minimum, an unwanted distraction in the classroom”.

As a Mathematics teacher, I get the students to use their mobile phones to access various apps so they can understand ideas better, check answers and explore concepts.

We should see mobile phones as mini computers, and given many schools can’t afford a laptop for each child they are a valuable tool for many teachers.

