Since the Tories pushed through their Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, it hasn’t taken very long for police officers to get a bit ahead of themselves.

A journalist and photographer (equipped with press badges) were arrested and handcuffed for filming (from a public footpath) a documentary on the M25 Just Stop Oil protest. They were not part of the protest, nor were they breaking the law.

Perhaps the officers concerned are unaware that this act states that it is a crime if your action prevents the public or a section of the public from exercising their rights.