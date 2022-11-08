Sunak under pressure over Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman cabinet appointments

The shadow home secretary has accused Rishi Sunak of doing "grubby political deals” in appointing Gavin Williamson and Suella Braverman to his cabinet.

Yvette Cooper told BBC Breakfast that in both cases, the prime minister chose figures who "aren’t in the national interest.”

“It really looks like we have got more of the same. That is not good enough," she said.

Ms Braverman was reappointed as home secretary just days after she was forced to quit over a security breach, and Sir Williamson was given his seat at the table amid a bullying investigation.

