Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A key ally of Rishi Sunak has admitted he was told of a bullying allegation against Gavin Williamson when he brought the twice-sacked minister back to the cabinet.

But Oliver Dowden brushed off anger about Mr Williamson’s expletive-laden texts to the former Tory chief whip – insisting they had been “sent in the heat of the moment”.

The Cabinet Office minister also claimed Mr Williamson regretted the language he used, although the former education secretary initially denied doing anything wrong.

On Sky News, Mr Dowden was asked five times whether the prime minister – as Jake Berry, a former party chair has claimed – was told about the complaint lodged by Wendy Morton, the former chief whip.

He ducked the questions, saying Mr Sunak was not aware of the expletive texts, before eventually acknowledging Mr Berry had “highlighted” her protest to the prime minister.

In the texts, revealed by The Sunday Times, Mr Williamson told Ms Morton ““you f*** us all over” in anger at being excluded from the Queen’s funeral, adding: “There is a price for everything.”

But Mr Dowden downplayed the apparent threat, saying: “That is in the past now and thankfully we are in a better place as a party.”

Asked about Mr Williamson’s future, the Cabinet Office minister replied: “The prime minister continues to have confidence in Gavin Williamson as a minister.”

Mr Dowden said: “It is not the case that the prime minister saw this exchange of text messages until they were leaked.”

But he then added: “The prime minister knew that there was a difficult relationship and we’ve seen from the former chairman, Jake Berry, he says that he highlighted that to the prime minister.”

It was pointed out to Mr Dowden that he “kept a tarantula in his desk” as chief whip” and “was fired as defence secretary for leaking sensitive national security information”.

But he defended the appointment, saying: “As prime minister, he brought together people from all across the Conservative Party.”