Thousands join protest march through central London to demand general election

Thousands of people joined a protest march through central London calling for a general election on Saturday (5 November).

Demonstrators gathered to make their feelings known amid the worsening cost of living crisis, demanding Rishi Sunak call an immediate election.

The march was organised by the People’s Assembly and attracted high-profile figures including Jeremy Corbyn and Mick Lynch.

Signs including “Tories Out” and “Bring the Tories Down” could be seen amid the protests, which were also attended by people carrying Extinction Rebellion flags.

