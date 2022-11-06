Cop27: From world leaders to celebrities - who is attending the climate summit?

Cop27 begins on Sunday (6 November), with leaders from around the world descending on Egypt for the United Nations’ climate conference.

Following last year’s Cop26 gathering in Glasgow, the annual summit will again see politicians, diplomats and their teams of negotiators come together to thrash out deals to safeguard the future of the planet.

More than 200 governments have been invited to take part although not all world leaders have confirmed their attendance.

So from presidents and prime ministers, to celebrities and climate crisis leaders, who will be attending Cop?

