Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

At least with the Rochdale scandal, Keir Starmer has proved he is a man of action

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 13 February 2024 17:25
Comments
<p>I congratulate Sir Keir Starmer this time for dropping Azhar Ali as the official Labour candidate in the Rochdale by election</p>

I congratulate Sir Keir Starmer this time for dropping Azhar Ali as the official Labour candidate in the Rochdale by election

(PA)

A man of action

Once again I congratulate Sir Keir Starmer this time for dropping Azhar Ali as the official Labour candidate in the Rochdale by-election. The behaviour of Azhar Ali was unacceptable, shameful – and damaged lots of work put in by everyone in the Labour Party. Paul Waugh was the right candidate from the start, especially given his widespread knowledge and reporting in the area.

What this move from the Labour leadership shows, however, is the change we have so rapidly seen from Starmer in dealing with antisemitism. Antisemitism is an issue that has been tackled head on by Starmer and it is that change that he should be judged upon. Starmer is a man of courage, a man of change, and a man of action and it is exactly these characteristics that make him ideal to be our next prime minister.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in