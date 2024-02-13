A man of action

Once again I congratulate Sir Keir Starmer this time for dropping Azhar Ali as the official Labour candidate in the Rochdale by-election. The behaviour of Azhar Ali was unacceptable, shameful – and damaged lots of work put in by everyone in the Labour Party. Paul Waugh was the right candidate from the start, especially given his widespread knowledge and reporting in the area.

What this move from the Labour leadership shows, however, is the change we have so rapidly seen from Starmer in dealing with antisemitism. Antisemitism is an issue that has been tackled head on by Starmer and it is that change that he should be judged upon. Starmer is a man of courage, a man of change, and a man of action and it is exactly these characteristics that make him ideal to be our next prime minister.