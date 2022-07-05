Keir Starmer may pull off an unusual feat with his Brexit stance
I understand Keir Starmer’s desire to appear daring after all the “boring leader” stories, but the desire to make Brexit work suggests a grab for the vote of the right-wing of the populace, who are rather unlikely Labour voters.
Unfortunately, he may succeed in pulling off a rather unusual feat, the alienation of electors from the left, moderate and centre – all at once.
Cole Davis
