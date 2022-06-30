Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to painting in Glasgow art gallery

Climate protesters from Just Stop Oil glued themselves to the frame of a painting in a Glasgow art gallery.

The demonstrators, who are opposed to new oil and gas extraction, also sprayed their logo onto the walls and floor of Scotland’s Kelvingrove Gallery.

The painting they glued themselves to is a 19th-century landscape by Horatio McCulloch called My Heart’s In The Highlands.

Just Stop Oil, which has previously carried out protests at oil terminals and government offices in Edinburgh, is calling for art institutions to join the group in “civil resistance” against climate change.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.