No matter how much the polls and pollsters favour Labour winning the general election, the party needs to incite the electorate to come out to vote.

Mr Starmer must marshal his troops, polish his manifesto, and encourage his potential MPs to engage the electorate like never before. Labour can win the next election if there is a wholehearted push for votes.

The Tories are in a hell of a mess. Mr Sunak has lost control of his party, as it appears fractious elements are controlling his tenure as PM.