Alan Rusbridger is correct – attention spans aren’t what they used to be. We are surrounded with more distractions and interactions than would floor even the most agile of minds.

I blame 24-hour news coverage. We are bombarded by the same reporting continuously, and I myself am guilty of being unable to tear myself away from it. I remember admonishing my late father for his dedication to its output, and I have inherited this gene in abundance, so apologies Dad.

But it is so interesting that the seminal drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office should have captured the attention of so many news avoiders, and indeed swayed the government. But Rusbridger is right – the journalists and programmes behind this scandal all contributed to this overdue denouement, and shouldn’t be discounted.