Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Who is really to blame for our short attention spans?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 13 January 2024 16:03
Comments
<p>Attention spans aren’t what they used to be </p>

Attention spans aren’t what they used to be

(Getty)

Alan Rusbridger is correct – attention spans aren’t what they used to be. We are surrounded with more distractions and interactions than would floor even the most agile of minds.

I blame 24-hour news coverage. We are bombarded by the same reporting continuously, and I myself am guilty of being unable to tear myself away from it. I remember admonishing my late father for his dedication to its output, and I have inherited this gene in abundance, so apologies Dad.

But it is so interesting that the seminal drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office should have captured the attention of so many news avoiders, and indeed swayed the government. But Rusbridger is right – the journalists and programmes behind this scandal all contributed to this overdue denouement, and shouldn’t be discounted.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in