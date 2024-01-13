Houthi site damage before and after US-led airstrikes captured by satellite

New satellite images show the before and after of the Houthi sites hit by US-led airstrikes, which come as the group continually disrupt cargo in the Red Sea.

The Houthis claim to be targeting Red Sea vessels which are either owned by or heading to Israel, in support for Hamas in Gaza.

The group have already promised both the UK and US will face ‘retaliation’ for this week’s strikes, which they say has killed five and injured at least six.

Joe Biden has already said the US would “not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”