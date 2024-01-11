I read Helena Kennedy’s recent column on Rwanda with interest and agreement.

The fact that pivotal international agreements such as the European Court of Human Rights are going to be dismissed as interfering legislation is brought in, shows a complete disregard for all the hard-won principles that these conventions represent.

According to the “five families” in the Tory party this bill does not go far enough. Rishi Sunak needs to show them that he is running the show and not bow to their hard-right insatiable demands. This fast-tracking of Rwanda to a designated “safe country” is entirely disingenuous and now there are going to be incendiary debates about this scheme yet again. I agree too that the deterrent factor is largely overplayed. We need a fairer and more compassionate way to deal with immigration, legal or otherwise, and this trashy gimmick does not comply with any of those principles.