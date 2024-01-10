Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of "losing control" in a heated clash with Rishi Sunak over Rwanda legislation.

The Labour leader also claimed the prime minister "wanted to scrap the scheme when he was trying to sneak in as Tory leader."

Mr Sunak, however, denied the “second hand” reports and said he is “absolutely clear” that the government will stop the boats.

"This is the party that has lost control of the borders," Sir Keir said, before accusing the Tories of "boasting while Britain is breaking".