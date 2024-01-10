Lee Anderson calls for Ed Davey to ‘clear desk’ and resign over Post Office scandal

Lee Anderson has urged Sir Ed Davey to “clear his desk” and resign over the Post Office scandal.

Sir Ed was postal affairs minister from 2010 to 2012 and has been accused of having “fobbed off” victims of the Horizon IT scandal.

“This is the same Liberal Democrat leader who in the past has called for the resignation of over 30 prominent people in this country who have made mistakes in their jobs,” Mr Anderson said during PMQs on Wednesday 10 January.

“So does the prime minister agree with me that the leader of the Lib Dems should take his own advice, and start by clearing his desk, clearing his diary and clear off?”