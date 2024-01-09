Sir Ed Davey has described the Post Office scandal as a “conspiracy on a huge scale”.

The Lib Dem leader was postal affairs minister from 2010 to 2012 and has been accused of having “fobbed off” victims of the Horizon IT scandal.

“I wish I knew then what I know now,” Sir Ed told Sky News on Monday 8 January.

“This is quite a national scandal and at the front of our minds should be those subpostmasters who had their lives ruined.”

Sir Ed added that justice must be served and victims should be “properly compensated”.