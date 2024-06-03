Instead of focusing on transgender issues just to start a culture war, the Tory party would be better off spending their time fixing our legal system and making sure that cases get to court quickly.

Surely, this would be the real form of protection for women and girls?

If someone has committed sexual assault but knows they can go on living a normal life, likely never facing criminal charges, what incentive is there for them to stop? They will likely continue their behaviour, harming more women and girls without fear of any consequences.