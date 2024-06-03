Jump to content
Transgender people have become a scapegoat to hide the real problem

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 03 June 2024 18:01 BST
Badenoch is smart enough to know that the only way to achieve what she wants is to repeal the Gender Recognition Act, and that’s worrying
Badenoch is smart enough to know that the only way to achieve what she wants is to repeal the Gender Recognition Act, and that’s worrying (AP)

Instead of focusing on transgender issues just to start a culture war, the Tory party would be better off spending their time fixing our legal system and making sure that cases get to court quickly.

Surely, this would be the real form of protection for women and girls?

If someone has committed sexual assault but knows they can go on living a normal life, likely never facing criminal charges, what incentive is there for them to stop? They will likely continue their behaviour, harming more women and girls without fear of any consequences.

