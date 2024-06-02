Jump to content
Your view

The UK needs the type of change that a hung parliament cannot deliver

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 02 June 2024 17:54 BST
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that the local election results did not point to a hung parliament
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that the local election results did not point to a hung parliament (PA Wire)

While I agree with Susan Alexander that our parliamentary system needs reform, I cannot agree that a hung parliament will lead to the proportional representation she desires.

The prime objective at this stage is to ensure that the discredited Conservative government that has damaged our nation for 14 long years is removed from office for at least two terms so that the radical changes that are needed can be enacted.

There is more chance of Labour reforming our systems of government than the Conservatives. A “protest vote” for a smaller party will not lead to them being elected – it will merely take votes in our current system away from the only party that can, and I believe will, begin to effect change once in power.

