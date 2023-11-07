Jump to content

Your view

A meagre King’s Speech – with nothing to deal with our broken politics

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 07 November 2023 18:01
Comments
<p>Charles delivers the King’s Speech </p>

Charles delivers the King’s Speech

(PA Wire)

Given the magnitude of the problems facing the UK, the measures announced in the King’s Speech seem pretty meagre.

No one can object to tough penalties for serious criminals. However, there was absolutely nothing to deal effectively with our broken politics.

Also there was precious little on the environmental crisis. Claiming the government would seriously address this sat badly with the proposed offshore licensing bill.

Comments

