Given the magnitude of the problems facing the UK, the measures announced in the King’s Speech seem pretty meagre.
No one can object to tough penalties for serious criminals. However, there was absolutely nothing to deal effectively with our broken politics.
Also there was precious little on the environmental crisis. Claiming the government would seriously address this sat badly with the proposed offshore licensing bill.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies