I read John Rentoul’s recent column with interest and winced that Labour is still willing to reward bankers, who earn often humongous salaries. But the caveat is that in this febrile political world, it does pay to be fiscally proactive with a sector that is economically successful.

Keir Starmer and his chancellor Rachel Reeves, want the business world to appreciate that they themselves do mean business and want growth and prosperity to make a much-needed renaissance in this country. But hopefully, if Labour does take power, it will not bow to the business world at the expense of the rest of the country who need to see success and profits trickle down, not reside totally in that financial community.

It may seem to be overoptimistic, but a level playing field for the public sector has to be reinforced or a change of government might resonate too much of the past – where the one per cent got richer at the expense of those suffering from austerity and all that came with it.