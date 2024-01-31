No wonder tearful Nicola Sturgeon was dressed for a funeral – her reputation was being buried
While she gave evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh, Scotland’s formidable former leader finally cracked – not while mulling the death toll she oversaw, but when pondering her own place in history, observes Joe Murphy
In the end, her tears came bitterly. Not the crocodile emotions of the skilled public weeper, but those of a broken little armadillo.
“I wanted to be the best first minister I could be during that period,” said Nicola Sturgeon, voice wobbling. Her eyes brimmed, and a child’s voice carried on. “It’s for others to judge the extent to which I succeeded.”
It was perhaps telling that the moment Scotland’s formidable former leader finally cracked was not while mulling the Covid death toll she oversaw, but when pondering her own place in history.
