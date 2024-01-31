Jump to content

No wonder tearful Nicola Sturgeon was dressed for a funeral – her reputation was being buried

While she gave evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh, Scotland’s formidable former leader finally cracked – not while mulling the death toll she oversaw, but when pondering her own place in history, observes Joe Murphy

Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:07
<p>‘The former first minister’s eyes brimmed not while mulling the Covid death toll she oversaw, but when pondering her own place in history’ </p>

‘The former first minister’s eyes brimmed not while mulling the Covid death toll she oversaw, but when pondering her own place in history’

(Covid-19 Inquiry / YouTube)

In the end, her tears came bitterly. Not the crocodile emotions of the skilled public weeper, but those of a broken little armadillo.

“I wanted to be the best first minister I could be during that period,” said Nicola Sturgeon, voice wobbling. Her eyes brimmed, and a child’s voice carried on. “It’s for others to judge the extent to which I succeeded.”

It was perhaps telling that the moment Scotland’s formidable former leader finally cracked was not while mulling the Covid death toll she oversaw, but when pondering her own place in history.

