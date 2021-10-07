Have there ever been more vacuous damp squib conferences from the main two parties?

First, we had spineless Keir Starmer saying Labour would at some point come up with a plan for government whilst revealing his Labour idols as Tony Blair and former chancellor/prime minister Gordon Brown, who left the country in debt by a trillion pounds without the aid of a pandemic. Second, we had blustering Boris Johnson with his promise of a radical new way of life for us all, minus any detail of how it will be achieved.

Our choice is no better than they had in the USA and our politicians have become so obsessed with childish point-scoring and name calling that we all know we will carry on with the same ways of doing things that has got us to the point we are in now.