Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Homicide reform could leave vulnerable defendants at the mercy of the law

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 27 March 2024 18:53 GMT
Comments
<p>The current three-tiered system for homicide cases in the US often struggles with defendants who suffer from mental health disorders</p>

The current three-tiered system for homicide cases in the US often struggles with defendants who suffer from mental health disorders

(Getty)

While calls to reform current homicide laws in the wake of the Valdo Calocane attacks reflect public discontent with the prosecution of individuals in high-profile cases such as this, it is vital that clarity is established as to how a three-tiered system would function in terms of sentencing – particularly in cases where partial defence applies.

Currently, the distinction between murder and manslaughter is relatively clear – however, should the framework around homicide cases change, proving the difference between first and second-degree murder may become a challenge, particularly when there is a mental health consideration.

It is important to note that the current three-tiered system for homicide cases in the US often struggles to grapple with the complexity of defendants with mental health disorders, and it is vital to ensure that any attempts to reform existing legislation in the UK are handled with extreme care to protect vulnerable defendants.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in