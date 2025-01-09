Fly the US flag at half mast during Trump’s inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When a US president dies, flags are lowered to half mast for 30 days as a mark of respect (‘Jimmy Carter funeral live: Former president to be honored in DC today with Trump set to attend”, Thursday 9 January).

Following the death of President Carter, this will coincide with the second inauguration of President Trump, who has stated: “Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it.”

This is insulting, and a complete misread of the average American citizen’s wishes.

He has also stated that this occurrence is the “first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President”. However, it happened when LBJ was sworn in after the assassination of President Kennedy, and when Nixon was sworn in for his second term after the death of President Truman. History books and Google will confirm this.

There are odd quirks that occur as a result of this half mast. This includes the opening scene of Gilligan’s Island, showing all of the boat flags at half mast. The show featured a loud buffoon of a captain and a second mate who caused more havoc than most do. This is surely no reflection on the incoming administration?

Keep the flag at half mast and honour those that have served their country.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

Will Donald Trump be visiting the devastated residents of California? Only a man of his intelligence could deny that global warming is a significant factor in the changing weather pattern that is destroying so much (“The causes of the California wildfires are closer to home than you think”, Thursday 9 January).

The lack of winter rain, the tinder-dry forests, fires so intense that the most experienced firefighters in the world have to admit defeat.

What is needed to make governments act, to stop drilling, to stop coal mining, to use different sources for energy generation? With 100mph winds fanning the flames, they should be turning to windmills.

Robert Murray

Nottingham

If the United States, following the orders of soon-to-be-president Donald Trump, annexes Greenland by force, the former would be expelled from Nato (“Forget Greenland… how will the rest of us survive a second Trump presidency?”, Wednesday 8 January).

The largest island on the planet belongs to Denmark, a state member of the alliance. Other member states would be jointly required to support it.

Sylvio Le Blanc

Montreal, Canada

As America faces the imminent outbreak of “Trump/Musk” – a toxic mix of un-reality show and anti-social media – can any of our remaining scientists please come up with a vaccine that will protect both our democracy and our sanity?

Shane Malhotra

Maidstone, Kent

Is Musk the smell when male hormones run riot?

Philip Mitchell

Winchester, Hampshire

A national knees-up

I was fascinated to read Kate Devlin’s article on the scandal of the UK government’s wine cellar (“Tory ministers opened £1,500 bottle of cognac in the dying days of the Sunak government”, Tuesday 7 January).

In this cash-strapped time, the call for it to be sold off made me question the paltry amount it is likely to raise. The suggested valuation of £3.8m would not make much of a dent in the cost of the previous Conservative administration.

Instead, the nation could have quite a rare old, vintage booze-fuelled shindig. Where’s my invite?

David Curran

Feltham, Middlesex

The doctor will see you now…

Well done to the Independent for giving Jeremy Corbyn the opportunity to warn us of the dangers of unbridled capitalism and neo-liberalism (“Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer needs reminding that the NHS is not for sale”, Wednesday 8 January).

Capitalism exists for one purpose only: profit. The removal of any restrictions on environmental, employment and human rights protections will be to the detriment of the majority of people – apart, that is, from the uber rich like Elon Musk.

The rise of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage should be of concern to us all. We must not be taken in by snake-oil salesmen trying to kid you that they’re on your side and that they’re a man of the people, fag in one hand, pint in the other.

Andy Vant

Bridgnorth, Shropshire

