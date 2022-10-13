Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Who will the Tories saddle us with next – prime minister Nadine Dorries?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 13 October 2022 14:19
Comments
<p>We’re on a race to the scrapings of the barrel – the bottom was dredged some time ago</p>

We’re on a race to the scrapings of the barrel – the bottom was dredged some time ago

(UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag)

The prime minister says we don’t need a general election, but a glance at recent history shows that those who have chosen our last few prime ministers are getting steadily worse at it.

The only one who did well in a general election recently did so because of the lie that he could “get Brexit done” – by ignoring facts, lying about the Irish Sea border, and kicking parts of it down the road for a successor to attempt to sort out – and he was eventually deposed by his own cabinet resigning en masse because of his (wait for it) propensity for lying.

So who’s next in line for Tory leader? Jacob Rees-Mogg? Nadine Dorries?  We’re on a race to the scrapings of the barrel – the bottom was dredged some time ago.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in