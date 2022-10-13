The prime minister says we don’t need a general election, but a glance at recent history shows that those who have chosen our last few prime ministers are getting steadily worse at it.

The only one who did well in a general election recently did so because of the lie that he could “get Brexit done” – by ignoring facts, lying about the Irish Sea border, and kicking parts of it down the road for a successor to attempt to sort out – and he was eventually deposed by his own cabinet resigning en masse because of his (wait for it) propensity for lying.

So who’s next in line for Tory leader? Jacob Rees-Mogg? Nadine Dorries? We’re on a race to the scrapings of the barrel – the bottom was dredged some time ago.