Truss’s government of extremists is a perversion of Conservative values

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 02 October 2022 13:11
<p>Never, in my lifetime, has the epithet ‘be careful what you wish for’ seemed more apposite</p>

Having appointed a cabinet of fellow contrarians, fanatics and sycophants in all but name, Truss now governs by regal fiat. Cabinet government – representative government – is being buried by the certainties of arrogant and contemptuous political adolescents who have no mandate at all for their actions.

These are the behaviours, not of radicals, but of extremists. So much for the Tory party as the “natural” party of government, the governors of “one nation”.

Truss, Kwarteng, Braverman, Badenoch and their ilk seek to divide and rule, seeking out those who challenge their behaviour and branding  them as enemies of “right” ways of thinking, enemies of their shrivelled state.

