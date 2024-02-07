Jump to content

Your view

What is Liz Truss’s band of ‘Popular Conservatives’ really hoping to achieve?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 07 February 2024 16:03
Comments
<p>Liz Truss at the launch of Popular Conservatism, also attended by Jacob Rees-Mogg</p>

Liz Truss at the launch of Popular Conservatism, also attended by Jacob Rees-Mogg

(PA)

Recently we saw the PopCon launch. Despite a few hard hitting speeches, there were more questions about who wasn’t there, than who was there.

Hence no Simon Clarke, no Kwasi Kwarteng, and no Ranil Jayawardena. But at least former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was there. You really couldn’t make it up.

Yet what arose my suspicions more was the fundraising efforts made at the event. What could they be raising the money for one wonders? Surely not to fund another plot, or even another leadership contest?

Comments

