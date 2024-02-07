Recently we saw the PopCon launch. Despite a few hard hitting speeches, there were more questions about who wasn’t there, than who was there.

Hence no Simon Clarke, no Kwasi Kwarteng, and no Ranil Jayawardena. But at least former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was there. You really couldn’t make it up.

Yet what arose my suspicions more was the fundraising efforts made at the event. What could they be raising the money for one wonders? Surely not to fund another plot, or even another leadership contest?