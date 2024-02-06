Jump to content

POLITICS EXPLAINED

What does the launch of Liz Truss’s Popular Conservatism group tell us about the future Tory party?

Claiming not to be a Liz Truss fan club, PopCon gives voters a glimpse into the looming post-election Tory bloodbath, says Andrew Grice

Tuesday 06 February 2024 19:51
<p>Liz Truss at the launch of Popular Conservatism, also attended by Jacob Rees-Mogg</p>

Liz Truss at the launch of Popular Conservatism, also attended by Jacob Rees-Mogg

(PA)

Liz Truss has launched (yet) another Tory grouping, in her latest attempt to steer the Conservative Party to the right. It is a further blow to Rishi Sunak’s efforts to unite his party ahead of the general election.

Popular Conservatism, or PopCon for short, aims to influence the debate on what should be included in the Tory election manifesto. But it will also put down a marker for what many Tories privately expect to be an inquest into a crushing election defeat.

Is this a Liz Truss fan club?

