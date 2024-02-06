Public don’t want to admit they’re Tories, says Liz Truss

Britain is full of people who don’t want to admit they’re Tories, Liz Truss told the launch rally of the new Popular Conservatism (PopCon) movement on Tuesday, 6 February.

Speaking in central London, the short-lived former prime minister said: “Britain is full of secret Conservatives – people who agree with us but don’t want to admit it because they think it’s not acceptable in their place of work, it’s not acceptable at their school.”

Ms Truss also hit out at Rishi Sunak’s government for failing to take on “left-wing extremists” she claimed had gained control of UK institutions.