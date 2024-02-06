Liz Truss claims ‘wokery’ being spread in schools and universities

Liz Truss claims “wokery” is being spread in schools and universities across the country.

The former prime minister was speaking after a launch rally of the new faction – dubbed the PopCons in Westminster – in central London on Tuesday (6 February).

The group aims to pile pressure on the Prime Minister to cut taxes, to adopt hardline policies on immigration and leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

In an interview with GB News, Ms Truss was asked about the new grassroots movement.

She said: “We’re seeing the spreading of wokery, of left-wing ideas. PopCon is about combatting that.”