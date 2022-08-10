Jump to content
We need a national government – one that doesn’t include Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 10 August 2022 12:18
<p>If only Truss, Sunak and their acolytes could be excluded before they do any further damage.</p>

(REUTERS)

I agree fully with Rev Andrew McCluskey in yesterday’s letters that it is certainly time for a national government, an arrangement the country has always made in times of great national crisis.

But we are not fighting a world war (at least, not yet!) in which all political parties would share a goal. Who would lead such a government today? How would a cabinet be formed?

Currently, we have a pretend prime minister, who couldn’t manage to wait until 5 September to zoom off on holiday, and two apparently clueless third-rate, self-serving leadership contenders whose main focus seems to be how best to spit verbal venom at each other while U-turning around various gaffes.

