Brexit is causing enormous damage to the country and the two unworthy candidates for PM are in denial about it. Brexit is clearly responsible for the delays at Dover. The UK demanded that all passports be stamped at borders. This takes a few minutes per car, whereas waving through a vehicle took only a second.

The recession is due to the labour force being under strength. There are around 1.5 million job vacancies, mostly due to Brexit and this country being difficult to enter, as well as unattractive. All of this because we were persuaded, by the discredited PM of the time, to vote Brexit. It was the will of Johnson not the people.

Then there is the ludicrous desire to get rid of all laws that have a hint of Europe about them. We will scrap workers rights, much of health and safety, and build to our standards and not those of our customers! This will obviously diminish sales. It is adding more damage to the great self-harm of Brexit.