Gordon Brown says Liz Truss’ proposed tax cuts ‘don’t help people who need the help’

Gordon Brown says Liz Truss’ proposed tax cuts “don’t really help the people who need the help the most” and would “give most to people who are richer.”

“It’s not tax cuts that are gonna solve the problem that we’ve got in the winter months. You have to bear down on inflation,” the former prime minister said on Good Morning Britain.

Brown also remarked that the Bank of England “probably should have acted a lot more quickly than they did,” in reference to the recent rise in interest rate.

