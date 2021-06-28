Patricia Worthington is appalled at the manner in which people trespass into the private affairs of our public servants.

Why is it that so many like her cannot see that the issue is nothing to do with their private affairs? Under Matt Hancock’s rules, if Ms Worthington had broken lockdown rules she may be liable to a fine of £10,000. If she had broken Hancock’s quarantine rules she may have spent 10 years in jail!

This goes well beyond his private affairs.