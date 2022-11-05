Jump to content

Why is it not illegal for Matt Hancock to enter the jungle?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 05 November 2022 16:38
<p>Over and above his massive fee, he will garner fans, he will be the centre of attention and he will thereafter be a celebrity. All while not doing his paid job as MP</p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bless Graham Norton for his effective take-down of Matt Hancock. However, the Matt Hancocks of this world will never go away as long as they get what they so desperately seek: attention.

Millions of viewers, even those who revile him, will watch him on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Over and above his massive fee, he will garner fans, he will be the centre of attention and he will thereafter be a celebrity. All while not doing his paid job as MP.

It’s pointless to ask why this is not illegal or at least significantly consequential because who makes the rules?

