If we’re sending MPs to the jungle, why stop at Matt Hancock?
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Matt Hancock thinks he can serve his constituents better from “the jungle” rather than from the “ivory towers of Westminster”.
Might I therefore suggest we ship the whole lot of this Tory government over there to join him, where they can also better serve the public and dine out on a whole range of exotic animal anatomy – but obviously at subsidised prices.
G Forward
