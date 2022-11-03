Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

If we’re sending MPs to the jungle, why stop at Matt Hancock?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 03 November 2022 12:45
Comments
<p>Might I therefore suggest we ship the whole lot of this Tory government over there to join him</p>

Might I therefore suggest we ship the whole lot of this Tory government over there to join him

(REUTERS)

Matt Hancock thinks he can serve his constituents better from “the jungle” rather than from the “ivory towers of Westminster”.

Might I therefore suggest we ship the whole lot of this Tory government over there to join him, where they can also better serve the public and dine out on a whole range of exotic animal anatomy – but obviously at subsidised prices.

G Forward

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in