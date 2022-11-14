Jump to content

It’s time to stop voting for Matt Hancock on I’m a Celeb

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 14 November 2022 15:11
<p>We should let him take a back seat, which might not be entirely to his liking</p>

We should let him take a back seat, which might not be entirely to his liking

(James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

I read Stanley Johnson’s column with interest and even though I’m no devotee of this programme, have annoyingly found myself tuning in to see Matt Hancock perform in the latest bushtucker trial.

Yes, he appears to inhabit a “can do” attitude with these ghastly trials, confronted by every insect and creature known to the jungle. But I am not convinced he will win over hearts and minds in the country, because to desert his constituency does not really correlate to a responsible attitude to the very important role he is paid to do.

I can understand why he wants “forgiveness” for breaking the very rules he set in the pandemic, but with the very sensitive Covid inquiry ongoing, is this the time to go large in the jungle and get handsomely paid for it?

