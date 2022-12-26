Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I marched for the miners in the 1980s – we have to do what is right

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 26 December 2022 16:28
Comments
<p>Thousands of people planning to travel by train on Boxing Day had to make alternative plans</p>

Thousands of people planning to travel by train on Boxing Day had to make alternative plans

(PA Wire)

When I marched for the miners’ strike in the 1980s, it was accepted wisdom that you needed to bring down corrupt or abusive or unfair systems and fight for what was right.

It wasn’t until this past year watching Musk, Johnson, Trump, King Charles, Truss, Clarkson (who is not out of the woods, however much cover The Sun give him) etc that it occurred to me that, if you are patient enough and prepared to witness massive collateral damage and waste of resources and unnecessary heartache, worsening socio-economic inequality and the debasement of living conditions for the most vulnerable – “they” implode...

Amanda Baker

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in