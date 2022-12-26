When I marched for the miners’ strike in the 1980s, it was accepted wisdom that you needed to bring down corrupt or abusive or unfair systems and fight for what was right.

It wasn’t until this past year watching Musk, Johnson, Trump, King Charles, Truss, Clarkson (who is not out of the woods, however much cover The Sun give him) etc that it occurred to me that, if you are patient enough and prepared to witness massive collateral damage and waste of resources and unnecessary heartache, worsening socio-economic inequality and the debasement of living conditions for the most vulnerable – “they” implode...

Amanda Baker