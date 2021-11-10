I am sick and tired of hearing government spokespeople defending MPs who have highly lucrative second jobs. How many employers would be happy to pay a full-time salary to a part-time employee? Very few I should think, so why should the long-suffering taxpayer be expected to do so?

I doubt if the other lame excuse for MPs having two jobs – that of needing to be in touch with “the real world” – would cut much ice either. They should have had plenty of experience of that before they asked their constituents to propel them into the House of Commons, with all its privileges, prestige and expenses.

The fact is, to put it politely, these MPs are shamelessly taking the mick. The danger is that we all become so used to self-serving, dubious politicians that our expectations are permanently lowered. This is clearly already happening, and is very bad for the health of the body politic.