Our multiculturalism could make us a truly ‘Global Britain’

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 31 July 2022 15:33
<p>Britain’s multiculturalism has created a society able to strengthen and sustain ‘cultures in exile’ </p>

(Getty Images)

I found Tim Farron’s article focusing on Sudanese migrants very thought-provoking.

However, his explanation for their desire to settle in the UK lacked substance, and provided insufficient differentiation from other European asylum destinations.

It is my belief that the UK is unique in offering people from troubled countries opportunities to practise their religious and cultural traditions without feeling threatened by bigoted or coercive political philosophies.

