Our multiculturalism could make us a truly ‘Global Britain’
I found Tim Farron’s article focusing on Sudanese migrants very thought-provoking.
However, his explanation for their desire to settle in the UK lacked substance, and provided insufficient differentiation from other European asylum destinations.
It is my belief that the UK is unique in offering people from troubled countries opportunities to practise their religious and cultural traditions without feeling threatened by bigoted or coercive political philosophies.
