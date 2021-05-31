The brilliant tennis player Naomi Osaka has been fined for refusing to go to a press conference with journalists at Roland Garros. She has stated that this is because she wants to protect her mental health – and now she faces the possibility of being defaulted from the tournament if she continues to refuse to attend these press conferences.

There are two concerns that need to be addressed here. The first is that a person's mental health is vital and must be protected. She has said that she finds the press conferences a concern so surely there is no need for a conference but perhaps a few questions could be submitted, and responses sent out on the tournaments social media. Most of the questions and the responses are usually fairly mundane and predictable.

The second concern is that she could be banned from playing in this and future tournaments. Surely having one of the best players in the world playing and being seen by the world is more important than seeing a seemingly shy person being forced to do a press conference.