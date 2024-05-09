Reading John Rentoul today I can totally understand why, for short term tactical gain, Labour would accept Natalie Elphicke and welcome her defection. But it obviously raises the question of whether there is anyone who a “changed Labour Party” wouldn’t accept? Would Nigel Farage, 30p Lee, Jacob Rees-Mogg or a coach tour from the European Research Group now fit the bill?

Because the point, surely, should be that new MPs must have some loose, tenuous, hint of a link to whatever values and principles you hold as a political party... unless you don’t have any in the first place, in which case come one, come all.

Hopefully, Donald Trump may be free come December to do a photo-op in Florida with a smiling Kier Starmer welcoming him as the new foreign secretary.